Hearts manager Robbie Neilson insists referee Lawrence Visser should not have sent off Jorge Grant in his side's 1-0 loss to Zurich, which completed a 3-1 aggregate Europa League play-off win for the Swiss. (Sun) external-link

Neilson calls on Uefa to act after missiles were thrown at Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at Tynecastle. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

AZ, Partizan Belgrade, Villarreal and West Ham United are among Hearts' potential Europa Conference League opponents. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Borna Barisic tells his Rangers teammates they will have to raise their game in the group stage of the Champions League. (Record) external-link

Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax are confident winger Antony, 22, will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid. (Metro) external-link

Celtic defender Mortiz Jenz believes the Scottish Premiership winners should aim to topple Real Madrid and win their Champions League group. (Sun) external-link

Jenz is eager to play at Real's Bernabeu but says "nothing compares to Celtic Park". (Record) external-link

Dundee United must face up to criticism they are a "soft touch" as they prepare to face defending champions Celtic, says captain Ryan Edwards. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Scotland forward Che Adams, 26, is not for sale this summer. (Southern Daily Echo) external-link

Aberdeen are still talking to potential targets but manager Jim Goodwin says there is "no panic from our end" in the final week of the transfer window. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon "is showing a great attitude" despite not yet featuring in the Scottish Premiership this season, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required) external-link