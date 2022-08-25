Close menu

Matt Clarke: Middlesbrough sign Brighton defender on three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Matt Clarke made 33 appearances on loan for West Bromwich Albion last season
Matt Clarke made 33 appearances on loan for West Bromwich Albion last season

Middlesbrough have signed defender Matt Clarke on a three-year contract from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old came through Ipswich Town's youth system and later moved to Portsmouth following a loan spell.

He went on to move along the south coast in the summer of 2019 when he joined Brighton for £3m.

After joining the Seagulls, he spent time on loan with Derby County as well as a stint at West Bromwich Albion.

Clarke did not make a senior appearance for Brighton but he spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons on loan with the Rams, during which he made a total of 81 appearances, before making 33 appearances for the Baggies.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC