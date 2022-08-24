Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Kadji (centre) enjoyed a dream debut for Bristol City scoring in the Carabao Cup after only seven minutes

Teenager Dylan Kadji said he has still got "a lot to learn" despite scoring on his first-team debut for Bristol City.

The 18-year-old midfielder gave the Robins an early lead, seven minutes into their 3-1 victory over Wycombe in the Carabao Cup second round.

Kadji is the latest academy product to progress to Bristol City's first team.

"I had a talk with [Andy King] and he told me you only get one debut. This is going to be one to remember," Kadji told BBC Radio Bristol.

"What a memory I'm going to have scoring on my debut, it's excellent."

Kadji signed his first professional deal with the club last November and has been training with the senior squad since.

He spent time on loan with Bath City in the National League South last season and has been playing for Bristol City's under-18 and under-23 teams in recent years.

Yet the fixture against League One Wycombe in the EFL Cup provided a step up.

"I've still got a lot to learn in the game with my clearances and second balls," Kadji said.

"It's just another learning curve I can take away from and think about."

Bristol City have a stream of former academy graduates now playing regularly in the Championship, including Alex Scott, Ayman Benarous, Zak Vyner and Tommy Conway, the latter who has scored four goals in seven appearances so far this season.

Kadji acknowledged the club's track record of developing youth is what attracted him to the Robins, while manager Nigel Pearson believes he has the quality to go further as he earns more match time.

"He's got really good attributes for the modern game. He's a good mover, he's got decent vision and ability," Pearson said.

"What he won't be used to having come through an academy system is scruffy, physical games [like against Wycombe]. In terms of his overall education it's a really good for him.

"He wasn't phased by it, he looked forward to it and his team-mates looked after him."

As for Kadji, the immediate aim is to keep making progress behind the scenes in the hope of securing more time on the pitch this season.

"The main focus is to carry on keeping my high standards in training and making sure I can get whatever I can out of it and looking back at the footage of the game and seeing what I can do better," he continued.

"The main focus this season for me was to get my stats up, assists and goals. Then hopefully my debut would come, but it was the other way round."