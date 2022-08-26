Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Aberdeen v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson and winger Matty Kennedy are fit again, while full-back Jack MacKenzie is looking to make his first appearance of the season following a thigh injury.

But winger Callum Roberts and midfielder Connor Barron remain on the sidelines.

Left-back James Penrice is pushing for a return for Livingston, who will be without two strikers - Dylan Bahamboula through suspension following his red card against Motherwell and Bruce Anderson, the former Pittodrie man missing out again with an ankle injury.

Morgan Boyes is a week or two away from fitness following ligament damage, while fellow defender Tom Parkes is starting his recovery from a knee operation.

Did you know? Livingston have won on three of their last four visits to Pittodrie and are attempting to beat the Dons for a third straight meeting for the first time.

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut after the 18-year-old arrived on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

Fellow defender Chris Stokes played a game during the week after an injury lay-off, but midfielder Blair Alston picked up a bug that curtailed his training.

On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, winger Jordan Jones will be back from a thigh injury in 10 days, with Jeriel Dorsett and Scott Robinson also remaining on the sidelines.

Matt Penney is in Motherwell's squad after his arrival on loan from Ipswich Town and with two other left-backs, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll, being long-term absentees following surgery.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost four of their past six league meetings with Motherwell, but Well lost all three of their league visits to newly-promoted sides last season.

Rangers v Ross County

Midfielder Glen Kamara misses out for Rangers to protect a knee problem after starting Wednesday's Champions League play-off win over PSV Eindhoven, while striker Alfredo Morelos is suspended after his red card last weekend against Hibs.

Alex Lowry is sidelined for some weeks after the teenage midfielder was taken off on a stretcher in a Rangers B team game in midweek, while centre-backs Ben Davies, Filip Helander and John Souttar, plus midfielder Ianis Hagi and striker Kemar Roofe remain out.

Ross County will be without defender Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan through suspension after they were both given retrospective red cards for challenges they made in last weekend's victory over Kilmarnock.

Defender Connor Randall misses out with a fractured bone in his leg, while forward William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Did you know? Jordan White has scored in all four of his Scottish Premiership appearances for Ross County against Rangers. Since Rangers' promotion in 2016, only Celtic's Odsonne Edouard (7) and Moussa Dembele (5) have scored more league goals against the Ibrox side than White.

St Mirren v Hibernian

Alex Gogic could face former club Hibernian after the midfielder returned to St Mirren after being released by the Easter Road outfit this summer following last season's loan spell in Paisley.

Defender Scott Tanser is back in training following his recovery from a combination of a hamstring and back injury and will be assessed, but forward Toyosi Olusanya is out with a broken toe.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson is set to return to Hibs' squad following a hamstring issue, while striker Elias Melkersen has a chance of being involved after picking up a knock against Livingston a fortnight ago.

Ryan Schofield has arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town after back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was ruled out for "at least a couple of months" having damaged ligaments in his shoulder to join Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady on the sidelines.

Did you know? St Mirren have only won one of their past 14 league games against Hibernian, but that came in February.

Dundee United v Celtic (Sunday, 12:00)

Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature, while long-term absentee Peter Pawlett remains on the sidelines.

Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the Celtic squad, but manager Ange Postecoglou may decide it is too early to involve the Montenegro winger who arrived this week from Rubin Kazan.

The game could also come too soon for midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who is back training following a leg gash.

Did you know? Dundee United are winless in their past 16 meetings with Celtic in all competitions, with Ange Postecoglou's side unbeaten in 36 league games.

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone (15:00)

Heart of Midlothian's Stephen Kingsley faces a late fitness test with a knock picked up against Zurich on Thursday, while Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane are suspended and fellow defender Craig Halkett remains out along with midfielder Beni Baningime.

St Johnstone have on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery available again, but midfielder Cammy MacPherson is out with a thigh problem along with long-term absentees Callum Booth, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon.

Did you know? Hearts have won six of their past seven home matches against St Johnstone, but Saints have only lost one of their most recent six games against Hearts - at Tynecastle in January.

