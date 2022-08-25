Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Sadat Anaku has scored 22 goals from 67 games

Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku has joined Dundee United on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old arrives at Tannadice from Kampala Capital City Authority in his homeland.

Anaku has been called up by his national team but is yet to win a first senior cap.

Dundee United host Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday, with the Tangerines still looking for their first league win of the season after three straight defeats.

"I've been really impressed with Sadat since he came in," said boss Jack Ross.

"You have to have a certain mental toughness to come in from overseas and settle.

"Sadat has done that by leaving a really good impression on the players and staff at United."

