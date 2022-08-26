Close menu

Nottingham Forest: Sixteen new signings, but how many is too many?

By Ryan BaldiBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments381

Nottingham Forest
Ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, centre, is among the many new faces at Nottingham Forest

On Thursday, former Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier became the latest player to be linked to Nottingham Forest - he would become their 17th signing of the summer.

The Ivory Coast international would join an impressive cast of newcomers at the City Ground that includes the likes of Jesse Lingard, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Forest have forked out transfer fees totalling almost £150m as they have committed to spending big to boost their hopes of survival in a first top-flight campaign in 23 years. And it appears they are not yet finished, with rumours of further additions in the final week of the transfer window.

"We would like to sign more players, I know we have signed a lot and we are not going to shy away from talking about that," said Forest boss Steve Cooper on Friday.

"The reality is we would like to have signed more than we have by now, but that's the nature of the transfer window. We have a few more days and we will see where we end up.

"We have been linked with a lot, some are maybe true, some are definitely not."

But the staggering number of incomings at last season's Championship play-off winners has raised the question of, when it comes to recruiting for Premier League survival, how much is too much?

"The more players you bring in and the more alterations you do, the more difficult it becomes, the more of a gamble you're taking," insists George Burley, who guided Ipswich to promotion in 2000 before finishing fifth in their first campaign back in the top flight.

"It's much more difficult when you're bringing a lot of new players into a team. It can take time and it can backfire on you."

Nottingham Forest celebrate their Championship play off final win
Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in last season's Championship play-off final to secure Premier League promotion

But while the sheer number of signings to be integrated presents a difficult task for Cooper, Phil Brown - who steered Hull City to Premier League promotion in 2008 - believes the Forest boss is a key reason why the club were able to attract so many high-profile arrivals.

"To attract the right kind of player to the football club would depend on the style of football Steve Cooper was going to play," Brown suggests. "I think it was interesting that he got them promoted on a style of football that was getting lots of plaudits from other managers such as Jurgen Klopp. That attracted a lot of attention to Steve Cooper more in particular than Notts Forest.

"An awful lot of managers now, they are huge on how they play and their philosophy about football. That in itself attracts the likes of Jesse Lingard from bigger clubs."

Steve Coppell has overseen three top-flight promotions in his managerial career, twice with Crystal Palace and a third time with Reading in 2006. Each time he has taken a side up, he has prioritised continuity over mass recruitment.

That hasn't been an option for Forest this season, having lost more than half of their promotion squad to sales and expired loans. But Coppell also believes a manager must recognise when upgrades are needed before it's too late.

Nottingham Forest's new signings
Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin)Wayne Hennessey (Burnley)
Dean Henderson (Man Utd)Brandon Aguilera (Alajuelense)
Giulian Biancone (Troyes)Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield)
Moussa Niakhate (Mainz)Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield)
Omar Richards (Bayern Munich)Jesse Lingard (Free)
Neco Williams (Liverpool)Orel Mangala (Stuttgart)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves)Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Free)Remo Freuler (Atalanta)

"In my experience, what I've found is when you get promotion, your natural instinct is to give the players who got you promoted an opportunity," Coppell says.

"They've got you there - you want to repay that debt by giving them the opportunity to sink or swim.

"At Reading, they were all hungry and never played in the Premier League before. We were desperate to give them the opportunity and they repaid that faith. We finished eighth. With Palace my first time, we didn't have a great deal of money to spend big in the market, so we didn't. We tried to repay the faith.

Jesse Lingard celebrates for Nottingham Forest
Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard is one of Nottingham Forest's highest-profile signings

"But after we got beat 9-0 by Liverpool, it became obvious that what we had wasn't good enough. So [chairman] Ron Noades dug very deep and we made significant signings to maintain our status, and it worked."

Paul Jewell subscribed to a similar theory of standing by the players who'd earned promotion when he took Bradford and Wigan up to the top flight, in 1999 and 2004 respectively. Without the funds to invest heavily in the transfer market, he chose to incentivise the players already under his command.

"At Wigan, we didn't know which lads were going to be good enough for the Premier League, but we knew they certainly wouldn't lack for desire, hard work, because they'd been doing it for the last four years with me.

"We decided to improve their contracts, but rather than give them guaranteed money, we made it very attractive for them to be in the team. If they were playing games, they were getting very well paid. We finished 10th and got to a cup final. The whole was greater than the sum of its parts.

"I remember [chairman] Dave Whelan saying to me when we got promoted, 'Look, let's not be silly. If we get relegated, let's go down in good shape; not financial ruin. Then we've got the parachute money and we can use that to come again.' With Nottingham Forest, if it goes wrong, what are they going to be left with? It's a tightrope. If they finish in the top half, it's money well spent."

Forest aren't the first promoted side to spend heavily in an effort to stave off a swift return to the second tier.

Fulham spent £150.3m in 2018 and Aston Villa splashed £144.5m upon their Premier League return the following season. And the fortunes of those two clubs proved money alone offers no guarantees: Fulham were relegated after finishing with just 26 points; Villa survived, but only just, finishing one place outside the drop zone.

"I'm fascinated by what Nottingham Forest have done and how it's going to work out," says Coppell.

"If I was a coach and had so many new players coming in, it would be the most difficult thing to incorporate them within the squad. It's a huge challenge for the manager.

"If Forest survive comfortably, it is without doubt a formula that a number of clubs in the future will follow."

How to follow Nottingham Forest on the BBC bannerNottingham Forest banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

381 comments

  • Comment posted by Also_named_bort, today at 08:12

    They had 4 or 5 players on loan last season and 10 or so out of contract, then a few not prem quality. Given that 18 signings is reasonable.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 09:19

      the peoples poet replied:
      is it true they have to draft in showsec crowd control for their team photo?

  • Comment posted by Robinhood, today at 08:49

    At the end of the day you only get one shot at it.

    What's the point of waiting until half way through the season, when you're possibly in deep trouble, before the club decides to act. And if clubs know you're desperate to sign a player then the price tags go up as we've seen.

    In Forest's case, we a quite a few loan players so that probably forced Cooper's hand too. Better to be proactive

    • Reply posted by Saintsfan, today at 09:11

      Saintsfan replied:
      Yeah. A quick scan of the departures and I counted 19 since the end of last year. Not really sure where all the negativity in the press is coming from. Forest had two options, buy or loan quality replacements or just play youth players.

      For neutrals it's much better to see clubs give it go. Nobody wants to see a club do a Norwich and come up, spend nothing and come bottom.

      Good luck Forest.

  • Comment posted by newspapertaxi, today at 08:14

    Same old lazy reporting - why no mention of the amount of players, alot regular first team players, who left at the end of the season.
    And why put Aguilera and Hammond in the list above just to make it look larger - Aguilera sent straight back out on loan and Hammond in the U23 squad

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 08:41

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Why are all you Notts fans so precious about it? 18 is a lot of signings, an unprecedented amount, no matter what way you try to slice it

      Should we just pretend this is normal, so we dont upset you?

  • Comment posted by PaulTG, today at 08:53

    Some rather out of touch managers interviewed! Forest are signing lots of players, mostly youngsters with great resale value or older ones, Lingard for instance, on 1 or 2 year contracts. If it works, fantastic, if not then a couple of sales to balance the books leaving a top Championship promotion team ready to go.
    And Steve Cooper is 1st class at moulding a squad to the way he wants them to play

    • Reply posted by mcpigulator, today at 09:09

      mcpigulator replied:
      Signing lots of players causes problems on and off the pitch. The problem is that fans just like signings, so fans are never critical of expenditure on new players because it appeals to the chav-like demand for bling and because they aren’t objective

  • Comment posted by TheSt8, today at 08:12

    Orel Mangala, so good, we signed him twice!

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 09:21

      the peoples poet replied:
      in 2023, wherever you are in the country, you will never be 20 feet from a Forest player.

  • Comment posted by Don Barzini, today at 08:19

    Yeah great article Ryan. Don’t bother to mention the fact that Forest lost about 14 players between last season and this one and therefore had no option but to spend some money to replace them. Just continue this ridiculous media narrative that we’re just chucking money around to try and stay in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by asdf1234, today at 08:38

      asdf1234 replied:
      But you are are just chucking money around. Financial Fair Play will be along soon to sort it all out.

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 08:44

    Ryan Baldi: Very little research, but how little is too little?

    • Reply posted by AP, today at 11:47

      AP replied:
      He did NO research past how many players Forest had signed when he started typing. Clueless.

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 10:59

    Article researched and sent in by Ryan, aged 5, from Derby

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 12:46

      Mark replied:
      Years or months?

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 08:23

    Nowhere in the article does it mention that the core of the side that were responsible for getting us promoted were either loan players, who have since returned to their clubs, or players who are still playing at Forest.
    Are they really suggesting that the remainder of the squad that won promotion, Championship fringe players at best, should now be trusted with keeping the club in the PL?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:34

      Sport Report replied:
      As renowned soccer expert Irene Cara once said: too much is not enough

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 08:31

    Wishing the Mangala twins well for the season. It'd be special to see them start in the next game.

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 09:19

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      I'm seeing double here - four Mangalas!

  • Comment posted by Windleiser, today at 08:34

    What needs reporting is who is left in the squad from last season: cook, worrall, mckenna, colback, cafu, surridge, Yates, mbe soh, Taylor and goalkeeper Jordan smith. That’s basically 10 players. So you need at least 15 in. Look back at the list, taylor and Cafu are likely to go. So when we’re talking 17,18 even 20 players, they are all needed!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 08:48

      James replied:
      You've missed Brennan Johnson at least off your list, not a Forest fan so can't confirm any more but my understanding off the appearance figures from last season is its only fringe players bar the keeper and Grabban who have actually left (and the loanees).

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 08:28

    Villa did a similar thing a few years back & survived, thanks to a VAR brain fart. So good luck to Forest.

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 09:22

      TheTroll replied:
      Lol I remember that game very well indeed

  • Comment posted by JonnyB, today at 10:02

    Good luck to them, as a Wednesday fan I can only dream my club being in this position. No one bats an eyelid when the Manchester clubs or Chelsea pay £60 million plus on one player so why shouldn't they have a good go at it after 22 years out of the top flight.
    They hit the jackpot when they brought in Steve Cooper he worked wonders getting them promoted and is a top coach, good luck Forest.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 11:19

      Neutral fan replied:
      Manchester club's are ELITE,forest ain't..
      I'm sure that ain't difficult to grasp you know..👍

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 08:33

    As I understand it half the Forest squad were loans last season and serveral were out of contract so a rebuild was required. The number of new signings probably doesn't matter, what does is the ability for them to gel quickly and get used to the PL. Same challenge any club faces. Buy 1 or 20 new players, you hope they will work out but its always a gamble.

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, today at 10:44

    Question is why should Nottingham forest fans have to justify at the expense of bitter and fickle fans of other clubs who they sign and why? I’m no fan of the club but I’m glad they are giving it a go rather than be one of the yo yo clubs

  • Comment posted by Thomas Lloyd, today at 08:52

    They've let a lot of loan signings go and have replaced them with more permanent signings. If the money's there, then why not? You have to take some chances to stay in the league.

    If they keep Steve Cooper, then I think they'll be fine this year.

    • Reply posted by Tom F, today at 10:28

      Tom F replied:
      Only allowed two loans in PL.

  • Comment posted by StockyB, today at 08:15

    According to the BBC forest have signed Mangala twice. This doing a Fulham slur is getting a little tedious, every team that comes up has to add quality and when 5 of your first team are on loan you are starting from a very weak base. Forest recruitment looks well thought out and now gives them depth with a great number of players who are young and thrive under cooper, including the Mangala twins.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 11:41

      Matthew replied:
      the funny thing is a lot of sides have made huge changes before and survived. Fulham are the one example that go against the grain and yet they're held aloft as the "well you shouldnt really be doing this".

  • Comment posted by Kurt, today at 08:20

    Tbf Forest had a lot of players at the end of last season return to their parent clubs after loans. They definitely needed a good few but 15+ signings is a bit mad, whole new squad but you cant blame Forest for spending to stay up, not really as if they're 50m+ transfers, its quite smart business if they do stay up.

    • Reply posted by markyhamps75, today at 10:58

      markyhamps75 replied:
      Forest have done really smart business in my opinion. They've brought in a decent mixture of EPL experience that can be let go & potential with good resale value if they go down, so it is not so high risk as being made out.

      Either way, they are in a far stronger position than 12 months ago and in Cooper, have a great coach who champions attractive football.

      I think they will be just fine.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 08:11

    Orel Mangala - so good he’s in the list twice

    I can only count 17.

    Who’s the 18th? Have you missed one out or is the number of signing incorrect?

    • Reply posted by Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert, today at 10:51

      Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert replied:
      Where are you getting 16 from?? The article is title "Sixteen new signings, but how many is too much?"

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 08:13

    Not sure Forest had much choice about this as they had so many loan players when they got promoted.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC