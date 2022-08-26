Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Peter Whittingham scored 98 goals in 459 appearances for Cardiff City,

Cardiff City will host Premier League side Aston Villa in a memorial match for former midfielder Peter Whittingham in November.

Whittingham was at Cardiff for 10 years, having joined from Villa in 2007

He died in March 2020 at the age of 35 having suffered a traumatic head injury at the Park Hotel, in Barry.

He did not recover consciousness and died in hospital 11 days later. A coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The game at Cardiff City Stadium on 30 November will also mark the launch of the PW7 Foundation, established in his memory.

"Following the untimely passing of Peter we, as his family, wanted to make sure that there was a legacy, in his name, that he would have been proud of," his brother James Whittingham said.

"Not only to honour him, what he achieved and who he was, but also to provide his sons with a tangible legacy of their late father.

"We have selected three charities to support which were important to Peter in his lifetime, and his family in his passing.

"We hope through PW7 to create something that would have made Peter proud and that will live on in his name."

In July Cardiff announced they had retired the club number seven shirt worn by Whittingham.