Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was appointed Burton manager for the second time in January 2021

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he will not quit Burton and is convinced he remains the right person to turn the League One bottom side's season around.

The 50-year-old Dutchman said he would consider resigning if he saw himself as "the problem" after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Port Vale.

Hasselbaink said he has since spoken to club chairman Ben Robinson and reflected on the job with his staff.

"I still do feel that we can improve and I can improve them," he said.

"We are at the beginning of the season and there is still work to be done in recruitment as well.

"Not only that, at the moment these are the players we have got and we need to improve them and get them better.

"We need to organise them better and get a longer, good performance out of them. So our challenge is not 35 minutes being good, but being good for 96 minutes in a match."

The former Chelsea and Holland striker admits "it was a little bit emotional" when he spoke candidly about his future at the club after his side suffered their fourth defeat in five league games to start the season.

"Fans are showing their emotions, I'm showing my emotions," Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby.

"The last thing I want is to make fans unhappy and that's why I said what I said."

Hasselbaink said reflecting on his position at the club "involved everybody".

"It was with myself, also with Dino [assistant Dino Maamria], the staff and also the chairman. If I would say that I'd not spoken to the chairman about certain things, that wouldn't be right.

"There has to be a plan. The chairman and everybody has to be part of it, I can't do it by myself - impossible.

"When we have success, it's everybody together, and when we are a little bit in the dumps we have to try with everyone to get out of it.

"That is the easier way. And that is what we are doing."

Meanwhile, Hasselbaink said the Brewers could be without Conor Shaughnessy for up to six months.

The defender sustained an ankle injury in their 1-0 defeat by Ipswich Town last week and it was found to be worse than initially feared.

"We are still assessing to see if he needs an operation or not," Hasselbaink said.

"Without an operation it will be around four to five months, but it could be six. We are looking at January unfortunately."

Burton visit Cambridge United, who sit in 11th place in League One, on Saturday.