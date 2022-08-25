Last updated on .From the section Reading

Puscas scored twice for Reading last season before joining Italian side Pisa on loan

Reading striker George Puscas has agreed a season-long loan move to Serie B side Genoa.

The 26-year-old also spent the second half of last season on loan in the Italian second tier with Pisa, where he scored eight goals in 22 appearances.

Puscas joined Reading in 2019 from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

The Romania international has featured 91 times for the club since, scoring 20 goals but has not played under current manager Paul Ince.

Puscas has been capped 30 times by his country and played in the Nations League for the team this summer.

