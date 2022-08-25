Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Niels Nkounkou played for France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Cardiff City are targeting Everton defender Niels Nkounkou on loan.

The 21-year-old left back is poised to join the Champion ship club on a season-long loan.

Cardiff are short in that position after Nigerian defender Jamillu Collins was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Joel Began suffered a head injury in the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City last Sunday.

Bagan is ruled out of Saturday's Championship home game with Preston due to head injury protocols.

Nkounkou joined Everton on a free transfer from Marseille in July 2020 on a three-year deal.

He has made two Premier League appearances for the Toffees having also had five cup outings.

Last season Nkounkou was on loan with Belgian club Standard Liege.