Niels Nkounkou: Cardiff City eye loan move for Everton' defender

Cardiff

Niels Nkounkou
Niels Nkounkou played for France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Cardiff City are targeting Everton defender Niels Nkounkou on loan.

The 21-year-old left back is poised to join the Champion ship club on a season-long loan.

Cardiff are short in that position after Nigerian defender Jamillu Collins was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Joel Began suffered a head injury in the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City last Sunday.

Bagan is ruled out of Saturday's Championship home game with Preston due to head injury protocols.

Nkounkou joined Everton on a free transfer from Marseille in July 2020 on a three-year deal.

He has made two Premier League appearances for the Toffees having also had five cup outings.

Last season Nkounkou was on loan with Belgian club Standard Liege.

