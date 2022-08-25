Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in the Premier League in 2021-22

Arsenal and Manchester United will discover on Friday who they face in the group stage of the Europa League.

Thirty-two teams are involved in the draw from 12:00 BST, including the Gunners and the Red Devils.

Arsenal are back in the Europa League after missing out on Europe last season, while United were runners-up in the competition in 2020-21.

West Ham and Hearts are in the Europa Conference League group draw, also on Friday at 13:30 BST.

The Hammers overcame Danish side Viborg 6-1 on aggregate to reach the group stage, while Hearts had to settle for the Conference League after losing a Europa League play-off to Zurich on Thursday.

Arsenal and Manchester United will play six group games between 8 September and 3 November, while West Ham will also play six group games between the same dates.

The final of this season's Europa League is on 31 May 2023 at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

The final of this season's Europa Conference League is on 7 June 2023 at the Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic.