West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 5Bartley
- 4O'Shea
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 8Livermore
- 9Zohore
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 24Palmer
- 26Ashworth
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Taylor
- 29Maatsen
- 4Cork
- 24Cullen
- 8Brownhill
- 22da Silva
- 23Tella
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 6Egan-Riley
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vitinho (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Post update
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Swift.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report will appear here.