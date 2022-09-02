Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0BurnleyBurnley0

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 8Livermore
  • 9Zohore
  • 10Phillips
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 24Palmer
  • 26Ashworth

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 22da Silva
  • 23Tella
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitinho (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

  12. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  15. Post update

    Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Swift.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Burnley8341137613
3Norwich741296313
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322139411
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR73221210211
10Preston725020211
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham62318539
13West Brom816111929
14Luton72326609
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Stoke722379-28
17Cardiff722346-28
18Wigan614158-37
19Millwall7214711-47
20Middlesbrough71331012-26
21Swansea7133611-56
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry401358-31
View full Championship table

