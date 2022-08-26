Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kyogo, O'Riley, Rangers, Morelos, Hearts, Boyce
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Kyogo Furuhashi believes Celtic can emulate Sheriff Tiraspol and beat Champions League opponents Real Madrid.(Sun)
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is being tracked by eight clubs with Leicester and Newcastle believed to be considering offers and £15m the minimum the Scottish club are likely to consider. (Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says further signings before the transfer deadline will be dependent on freeing up space in his Celtic squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will next week hold talks with Alfredo Morelos about the striker's Ibrox future. (Sun)
Alex Lowry faces up to six weeks out after getting injured in Rangers B's Challenge Cup defeat of Dumbarton. (Record)
Liam Boyce says Heart of Midlothian set the bar with their display against Zurich in Thursday's 1-0 defeat, with luck the only thing missing from the performance. (Record)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side can shackle Mezut Ozil and his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates in Europa Conference League Group A. (Record)
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes the Perth side may be facing his former club Hearts at a good time on Sunday, three days on from their latest European match. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic, is relishing the pressure of playing first-team football with the Dons. (Herald - subscription required)
Manager Jim Goodwin says goalkeeper Kelle Roos is vital to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back. (Press and Journal - subscription required)