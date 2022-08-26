Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts have six Europa Conference League fixtures to look forward to

Heart of Midlothian will face Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir and RFS in Europa Conference League Group A.

Fiorentina were seventh in Italy's Serie A last season while Basaksehir finished fourth in Turkey's Super Lig and RFS were Latvian champions in 2021.

The group fixtures will take place on 8 and 15 September, 6, 13 and 27 October and 3 November.

Robbie Neilson's side were knocked out of the Europa League at the play-off stage by Zurich.

Hearts, who were the first team drawn from the third pot of seeds, finished third in last season's Scottish Premiership and also reached the Scottish Cup final.

The Tynecastle club are returning to European group stage for the first time in 18 years.

Fiorentina have won one and drawn one of their opening domestic fixtures and overcame play-off opponents Twente to reach the Conference League group stage, beating the Dutch side 2-1 on aggregate.

Basaksehir are unbeaten after three league games, winning two of them, and beat Israel's Maccabi Netanya, Iceland's Breidablik and Belgians Royal Antwerp to reach the group stage.

RFS, who are third in their domestic league after 25 games, beat Maltese side Hibernians in qualifying before beating Linfield in the play-off round, defeating the Northern Irish side on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Hearts have two wins, a draw and a defeat so far in this season's Scottish Premiership and host St Johnstone on Sunday.