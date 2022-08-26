Last updated on .From the section Hull

Cyrus Christie made 23 appearances for Swansea City during a loan spell with the Championship side last season

Hull City have signed right-back Cyrus Christie on a free transfer after his release by Premier League side Fulham.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins Hull on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Christie started his career with boyhood club Coventry City, playing 119 games, before spells with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Fulham.

He played 70 matches for the Cottagers and also had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, in 2020-21, and Swansea.

He spent the second half of last season in South Wales, scoring three times in 23 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.