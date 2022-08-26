Michael Devlin: Fleetwood Town sign Scotland defender on short-term deal
From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed Scotland international defender Michael Devlin on a short-term contract.
The 28-year-old most recently played for Aberdeen, where he played alongside Cod Army boss Scott Brown last season.
Devlin, who began his career in Scotland as a trainee with Hamilton, joins following a trial with Fleetwood.
He went on to have two loan spells with Stenhousemuir before joining Aberdeen in 2018, where he had an injury-hit spell with the Dons.
