From the section Fleetwood

Michael Devlin played just 51 games in an injury-ridden four-year spell with Aberdeen but won three Scotland caps in 2019

Fleetwood Town have signed Scotland international defender Michael Devlin on a short-term contract.

The 28-year-old most recently played for Aberdeen, where he played alongside Cod Army boss Scott Brown last season.

Devlin, who began his career in Scotland as a trainee with Hamilton, joins following a trial with Fleetwood.

He went on to have two loan spells with Stenhousemuir before joining Aberdeen in 2018, where he had an injury-hit spell with the Dons.

