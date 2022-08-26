Last updated on .From the section Reading

Defender Naby Sarr joined Huddersfield in 2020 and scored three goals during his time with the club

Reading have signed centre-back Naby Sarr on a four-year deal following his departure from Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old defender has been training with the Royals this summer.

Sarr began his career with Lyon in 2012 and spent time at Sporting Lisbon before moving to the EFL with Charlton.

He made 25 appearances for the Terriers in two years and last started the Championship play-off final in May.

"Naby is a physical, powerful, experienced centre-half who is proven at this level and is definitely up for the challenge of the Championship," manager Paul Ince said.

"He will be a fine example for the younger centre-halves we have coming through the ranks at Reading to follow and I am very pleased he has committed the next four years of his career to what we are aiming to achieve at this club."

