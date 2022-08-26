Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Ephron Mason-Clark scored six goals in 39 appearances for Barnet last term

League One side Peterborough United have signed Barnet forward Ephron Mason-Clark for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old played 176 times for the National League club and scored in their opening two games of the season.

He has agreed a three-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium after impressing Posh in a pre-season friendly.

"He has been our main target for a number of weeks and I am pleased we have been able to make it happen," said manager Grant McCann.

"Ephron is very direct, can play anywhere across the front line, he is physically strong and brave and will add more firepower to our attack."

Mason-Clark, who was in the final year of his Barnet contract, came through the club's academy and made his first-team debut in 2016.

"I have been at Barnet since the age of 10, so a long time, and I have played a lot of games, so I felt it was the right time for the next challenge," he said.

