Dan Chesters has also played eight games for West Ham's Under-21s in the EFL Trophy

Colchester United have signed midfielder Dan Chesters on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old made his senior Hammers debut in a Europa League tie against Genk in October 2021.

He also appeared in the Premier League as a late substitute when they lost 1-0 at Liverpool in March.

Chesters could be included in Colchester boss Wayne Brown's squad for Saturday's League Two game at Tranmere Rovers.

The U's are 18th in the table with four points from their opening five games of the new season.

