Mipo Odubeko played football at academy level both for Manchester City and Manchester United

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has made his seventh summer signing by bringing in teenage West Ham United striker Mipo Odubeko on a season-long loan.

Odubeko, 19, is the latest addition to a Vale side who have made a promising return to League One with seven points from their first five games.

It is the third loan for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

He went to Doncaster Rovers last season and scored in successive League One games over the Easter weekend.

Prior to that, he also made six substitute appearances in the first half of last season for Championship side Huddersfield Town, without finding the net.

"Mipo is a striker who loves to stretch the line and has that pace to be able to run in behind," said Clarke. "He offers us a different skillset to the other strikers we already have. He's heralded as a massive talent at West Ham."

