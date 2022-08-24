Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Leeds beat Barnsley to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup

Leeds and Barnsley have been charged by the Football Association following a heated confrontation between their players in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The flashpoint happened in the second half after a coming together between Liam Kitching and Cody Drameh.

A statement from the FA said both clubs "failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Leeds beat League One Barnsley 3-1 in the second-round tie at Elland Road.