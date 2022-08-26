Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has been in charge of Leicester since 2019

Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure despite Leicester's poor start to the season.

The Foxes are second bottom of the Premier League table after failing to win any of their first three games, losing two of them.

Leicester head to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday and boss Rodgers says his only focus is on the game.

"I'm feeling the want to get the result. I'm not feeling the pressure, it's a pressurised job," he said.

Rodgers has been in charge since 2019 and guided them to a fifth-place finish in his first full season at the club, and then eighth last term.

He added: "I look back over my time here, over three-and-a-half years, and we've spent on net about £25m per season and that's got us to where we've got to in terms of challenging at the top end of the table, winning a couple of trophies and getting to a European semi-final.

"What I hope as a manager is to continue with that ambition. If I'm unable to do that and the club decide it needs to go in a different direction, that's the way it is. That's football and that's management. I don't lose sleep over it."

Leicester have made just one signing this summer - former Huddersfield and Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free transfer, while they have rejected three bids for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea.

Rodgers said: "I think what's definitely happened is that the expectation is not aligned with our finances in terms of where we should be competing.

"It doesn't make us any less ambitious. For me, it's a continuation of that, we're always fighting. I'm experienced now to know that if you don't get the results, you can come under pressure.

"That's normal. I will continue to push and fight to get the best results we can."