Jack Jenkins: Salford City sign Leeds United midfielder on loan for the rest of the season
Last updated on .From the section Salford City
Salford City have signed Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old made his Whites debut in their FA Cup defeat by Crawley in January 2021.
"I'm absolutely buzzing to get started, it's a club with ambition and I'm delighted to be here," he told the club website.
"The move was boiling around the last week or so and as soon as I had the go-ahead I wanted to be here."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.