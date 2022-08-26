Last updated on .From the section QPR

Leon Balogun was part of the Rangers side that reached the final of last season's Europa League

QPR have signed veteran defender Leon Balogun on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of last season.

The Nigeria international worked with R's boss Michael Beale during his time with the Scottish side.

"I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark," Balogun told the club website. external-link

