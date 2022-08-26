Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's James Akintinde in action against Cork City at the Brandywell

Derry City saw off 10-man Cork City to progress to the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

Derry took the lead on 11 minutes through Will Patching's penalty after the Cork keeper had initially given away the spot-kick when he ran into the back of Ryan Graydon.

Cork striker Ruairi Keating was dismissed on 50 minutes for a heavy challenge on Mark Connolly.

Derry scored their second goal on 73 minutes as Sadou Diallo blasted low into the left-hand corner.

Cork had the opening chance of the tie on four minutes, but Keating's right-footed strike from the angle was easily gathered by Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Patching fired high into James Corcoran's top right-hand corner to put the Candystripes in front and the home side were inches away from doubling their lead on 25 minutes but Michael Duffy's curling effort from the left, which had Corcoran beaten, came back off the post.

Derry continued to dominate things but they still couldn't get that second goal and on 38 minutes Patrick McEleney's close-range side footed strike was blocked by Kevin O'Connor.

Minutes after Keating's dismissal, Derry should have added a second but McEleney's close-range header was straight at Corcoran.

After Diallo made the game safe, in the closing stages Derry gave the likes of Ronan Boyce, Brandon Kavanagh and Jamie McGonigle some game time, with the club's leading marksman going close in stoppage time, but his shot was blocked.

Right at the death Diallo was inches away from scoring his second, but his piledriver from 25 yards, which had Corcoran scrambling, hit the side-netting.