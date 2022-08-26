Close menu

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments103

Neal Maupay signs his Everton contract
Neal Maupay has been capped by France up to under-21 level

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the Seagulls for £16m from Brentford in 2019.

"Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here," the 26-year-old said.

"It feels amazing. It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed.

"I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me."

Maupay becomes Everton's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Amadou Onana.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has been keen to strengthen his attacking options after losing Richarlison to Tottenham in the summer and an early-season injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"We're delighted to bring Neal to Everton, a player of proven quality in the Premier League," he said.

"We wanted to strengthen our attacking options and Neal provides a goalscoring threat, as well as bags of energy and a fighting spirit that are vital to what we're building at the club."

View more on twitter
How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by mrmuddle66, today at 20:39

    As someone who's watched virtually every minute of his premier league football career at Brighton, as much as he is not a prolific goalscorer, he is much more than that and brings a lot to a game other than pure goalscoring. Everton have a good deal here.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:34

    Brighton fans have nothing to worry about, Brighton know what they are doing and have a replacement ready and waiting.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:48

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      And with a stroke of a pen, he goes from the top part of the table to the bottom part.

  • Comment posted by cartercooldancer, today at 20:36

    Worked his socks for us and scored some memorable goals. Will not score a hatful but a solid buy for 15£M

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 20:34

    Sure the keyboard warriors will be out in force deriding this signing. Established PL striker, which lowers risk, and provides an option in a position we desperately need players. Doubt it'll be the last signing but a solid option.

  • Comment posted by alexa knows everything, today at 20:34

    26 goals in 102 games..... defenders will be shaking in their boots.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Will scare a certain England defender that he has already faced this season, other than him, not so much.

  • Comment posted by The Broken Biscuit, today at 20:43

    Bit of a strange one this, Maupay is a good player but can be a bit of a hothead.
    I don`t know why he has gone to Everton, who are in a bit of a mess with a clueless manager.
    Perhaps he thinks he will get more playing time at Everton, as he had been on the bench a fair bit last season at BHA.
    Despite new signings, I still think Everton will struggle this season, and could well be relegated.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:47

    Brighton will definitely be the happier of the two clubs, wasted hundreds of opportunities, so not too big a miss for them.

    • Reply posted by Prima Donna s utd, today at 20:52

      Prima Donna s utd replied:
      Agree. Maupay , will not pay in goals .

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 20:36

    Strikes me as a good piece of business by Brighton.

    Maupay hardly prolific - 1 goal every 4 games is not going to be enough for Everton.

    • Reply posted by Moaning about moaners moans about moaners, today at 20:39

      Moaning about moaners moans about moaners replied:
      But with DCL unfit, it is better than we have got. I think like McNeil he had good game against us last season.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 20:32

    Always liked this chap, good player.

  • Comment posted by Saxonite, today at 20:38

    He’s a decent player. Good luck Neal.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 20:38

    Good luck Neal. Been a good solid player for BHA over the years, not a goal scoring forward for us but his work rate and running is underrated. Wish him all the best but just not against us!!

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 20:35

    Anyone player still left at Brighton? Because it seems they are trying to sell the entire team.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:39

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      All part of the Brighton plan, nothing to worry about.

  • Comment posted by azza, today at 20:48

    Must feel like he fancies the championship

  • Comment posted by colinellesmere, today at 20:44

    This is what is wrong with football. Brighton are a much better team than Everton.

    • Reply posted by J Dogg 44, today at 20:53

      J Dogg 44 replied:
      Yeah but he's sat on the bench at Brighton, says more about the player taking a "step down" to play more.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:35

    If this signing is not about the money I don't know what is. Truly puzzled why you would leave a cracking club with a great manager to a club that lacks ambition and doesn't have a long term plan other than chuck money down the drain.

    • Reply posted by Boomers Brexit, today at 20:39

      Boomers Brexit replied:
      Utter nonsense. How can you say any club in the Premier league lacks ambition.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 20:34

    Top player, better than Firmino.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:37

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Are you sure not better than Haaland and Mbappe combined???

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 20:49

    You can`t knock him for his work rate.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 20:38

    Nothing but praise for Brightons transfer business, as a chelsea fan of many years, pleased to see you do well,

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 20:50

    I would think he's in the same standard of ability as Mitrovic. Proven at Championship level and can do a job in the PL. Both have had 'attitude' issues. For both of them this season in the PL is a make or break one. Both can score goals given the service.

    • Reply posted by neil, today at 20:54

      neil replied:
      He won’t get better service than he got at Brighton and still needed 20 chances to get 1,what he will give Everton is a couple of wonder goals a season

  • Comment posted by topcat, today at 20:44

    Maupay, Championship standard. He also believes he is better than he actually is which in turn causes him to have an attitude problem. Good riddance.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport