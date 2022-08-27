Close menu

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham set to sign Lyon and Brazil midfielder for £36.5m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments26

Lucas Paqueta
Lucas Paqueta joined Lyon from AC Milan for 20m euros in September 2020

West Ham are on the brink of completing a £36.5m deal for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Sunday before completing the switch from French club Lyon.

The deal for Paqueta also includes a potential £14.4m in add-ons which, if triggered, would turn the transfer into a club record for the Hammers.

Paqueta, who will sign a five-year deal, joined Lyon for 20m euros (£17m) from AC Milan in 2020.

He is expected to be part of the Brazil squad for this year's World Cup.

Paqueta scored nine goals and contributed six assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

He has scored seven times in 33 games for Brazil and played for Lyon against West Ham in last season's Europa League quarter-final, which the Hammers won 4-1 on aggregate.

He has scored 21 times and contributed 14 assists in his 80 appearances for Lyon.

Hammers boss David Moyes spoke this week about the difficulties he has encountered signing players this summer as he bids to maintain momentum at a club gearing up for another European campaign, although Paqueta would be the club's eighth signing of the summer.

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Somebody, today at 11:09

    A Paqueta Rice in midfield will keep hungry opponents at bay

  • Comment posted by Sliv, today at 10:56

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by this isnt football, today at 10:59

      this isnt football replied:
      Retards?!?!

      Is that not derogatory and banned terms?????

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 10:54

    Are London Council tax payers paying for this player along with the stadium?

    • Reply posted by TC, today at 10:57

      TC replied:
      Thanks for your financial contribution…much love ⚒️

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 10:53

    Sceptical as to these articles after recent definite coming to a team then becoming signers at other clubs so until it's done and on the West Ham site...

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 10:53

    Come on you Hammers.

    Pull it together and get this season up and running.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:50

    £36.5 million. That’s a paqueta.

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 10:49

    Another helping hand in Hengrrlun chances of winning the WC🤯🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 10:45

    Great signing if it happens, been on the verge of completion for what seems like ages.

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 10:45

    A solid workhorse in midfield - the type that WHU need in there. A good signing imo

  • Comment posted by CeeR, today at 10:45

    Good signing,

    Would've liked him at Newcastle but think interest was mainly fan led speculation rather than firm interest from the club

    • Reply posted by Martin, today at 10:59

      Martin replied:
      I think if Newcastle wanted him he would have gone. Must have been something that caused Eddie not to want or need him

  • Comment posted by this isnt football, today at 10:44

    Is it me or West Ham adopting the Man Utd scatter gut transfer strategy???

    Moyes hasn’t a clue how to fix the sinking ship……..hahahhhaha

    He’s forever popping bubbles……😂

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 10:49

      gary replied:
      There is always one foul, summer holidays have a lot to answer for

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport