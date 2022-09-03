Hibernian v Kilmarnock

How to play
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|1
|20
|15
|2
|Rangers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3
|11
|13
|3
|Hearts
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|10
|4
|Aberdeen
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|6
|9
|5
|Motherwell
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|6
|St Mirren
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|9
|7
|Livingston
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|8
|Hibernian
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|9
|Kilmarnock
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|4
|10
|St Johnstone
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|11
|Ross County
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|12
|Dundee Utd
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|18
|-16
|1
