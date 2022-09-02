Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30

Ange Postecolgou believes it's too soon for Saturday's Old Firm match to be decisive but the Celtic manager's focus remains firmly on victory.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions have five wins out of five, while Rangers, in second place, have dropped two points.

Asked what impact going five points ahead would make, Postecoglou replied: "Zero. It's so early in the season."

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhrost expects "details" to decide the derby.

Celtic have amassed 25 goals in six games all competitions for the loss of just two while Rangers are 23 for and nine against after 10 matches.

Over last season's five league and cup meetings, each side claimed two wins and their most recent encounter was a draw.

Morelos 'gets the message' for Rangers

Tom Lawrence misses out with a knee injury but Alfredo Morelos returns to the Rangers squad after a two-game suspension for his red card in the 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The striker was also left out for the Champions League play-off win over PSV Eindhoven due to concerns over his fitness and attitude.

"I had good talk with him last Sunday and I think he understood the message and also worked hard to be back and to help the team because he is still a quality player with a lot of threat in front of goal," said Van Bronckhrost.

"You want players in your squad who can change games and Alfredo is definitely a player who can do that."

Celtic's deadline day signing Oliver Abildgaard will not be included and the league leaders have no fitness concerns.

'There's a game to be won'

"Our performances have been getting stronger every week and that's what we're looking for - improvement in our performance, play our football and overcome whatever challenge, that gets you three points and you move on to the next challenge," said Postecoglou, whose side host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Good challenge. They were a good side last year and they've started the season again strongly in the competitions they've been in. They've had some changes from last year. Their basic structure is fairly similar.

Ange Postecoglou were Giovanni van Bronckhorst were opposing managers four times last season

"From our perspective, it's about again making sure that we perform at the levels we know we can and try and exceed them. When we've done that, irrespective of the opposition, we've been hard to stop and that'll be our challenge.

"I want to win every game and there's a game to be won."

Rangers 'have everything to play for'

Rangers too have a Champions League game after the derby, with a trip to Ajax on Wednesday.

Though his side defeated Celtic en route to winning the Scottish Cup last term, Van Bronckhorst is still to register a league win over Celtic as Rangers manager.

"Very excited for the game," said the Dutchman. "We are are ready for the task.

"It's a very difficult ground to go to but we have everything to play for and we are ready for the challenge we're facing. The stakes are always high in an Old Firm so early in the season. We go out to win the game. We've worked really hard for it. That's obvious.

"If you see all the games we played last season, they were all very close, apart from the game in [February, Celtic's 3-0 win]. The performance we had wasn't at the level we needed to compete with Celtic.

"If you have games that are so close, it's going to be decided by details and we have to make sure that the details, which will make the difference will be on our side."