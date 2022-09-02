Brentford v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says captain Pontus Jansson has a good chance of playing on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson is in contention to return following two games out with a foot injury.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard will be assessed on Friday after missing the draw with Crystal Palace due to injury.

Leeds forward Rodrigo is expected to miss around four weeks after dislocating his shoulder in Tuesday's draw with Everton.

Patrick Bamford could start after coming off the bench in midweek, while Liam Cooper may also feature.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are winless in four league games against Leeds (D2, L2), including a 2-1 defeat in this fixture on the final day of last season.

That win for Leeds ended a run of 11 games without a victory in this fixture.

The Whites scored a 90th-minute goal in each meeting last season: Patrick Bamford earned a 2-2 draw at home, while Jack Harrison scored the second in a 2-1 away win.

Leeds could win consecutive away games against the Bees for the first time in their league history.

Brentford

Brentford have lost just one of their last seven home league games (W4, D2), keeping five clean sheets and conceding just three goals.

Their tally of six clean sheets at home in 2022 is bettered only by Liverpool's eight. In contrast, the Bees are currently on a run of 19 consecutive Premier League away games without a clean sheet.

They have scored in each of their last eight Premier League games. It's their longest scoring streak in the top flight since a run of 24 between October 1938 and March 1939.

Brentford have had 10 different players score or assist a Premier League goal this season. Only Liverpool, with 11, have had more.

Ivan Toney has scored 49 goals in 95 appearances for Brentford in all competitions, at least 32 more than any other player at the club since he joined in 2020. The last player to net 50 for the Bees was Clayton Donaldson (53 between 2011 and 2014).

Leeds United

Leeds United have lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

In 2022, Leeds are unbeaten in all nine Premier League matches in which they scored the opening goal (W6, D3).

Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, all five of Leeds' league defeats from a winning position were against London opposition.

However, they have won two of their last four league games in London, as many as they had in their previous 28 visits.

The Whites can win consecutive league games in the capital for the first time since beating Leyton Orient and Millwall in April 2008 in League One.

Leeds have conceded five goals in their five Premier League games this season - one in each match. They let in five in their opening game alone last season, and averaged 2.1 goals conceded across the whole campaign.

Leeds have committed a league-high 65 fouls this season.

The injured Rodrigo has scored four and assisted one of Leeds' eight Premier League goals this season.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals.

