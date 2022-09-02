Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

New Forest signing Willy Boly made 89 Premier League appearances for Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could make changes after the 6-0 loss at Manchester City, their heaviest league defeat since 2005.

Willy Boly and Loic Bade, who are among 21 new players signed this summer, await their debuts.

Bournemouth midfielders Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell remain sidelined with respective knee and thigh problems.

Defender Jack Stephens is available after joining on loan from Southampton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth won both of last season's meetings in the Championship, including a 1-0 victory in May which sealed automatic promotion ahead of Forest.

The Cherries' 2-1 victory at the City Ground in August 2021 is their only win away to Forest in the club's history (D4, L4).

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest could suffer back-to-back home league defeats for the first time under Steve Cooper, and for the first time in the top flight since a five-match losing streak at the City Ground in 1999.

Forest's defeat at Manchester City saw them concede at least six goals in a league match, something which last occurred in a 6-0 defeat at Ipswich in the second tier in 2005.

It was their biggest loss in the top flight since being thrashed 8-1 at home by Manchester United on 6 February 1999.

The Reds are winless in 11 Premier League matches versus newly promoted opposition (D8, L3) since beating Middlesbrough in 1995 courtesy of a Stuart Pearce penalty.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are winless in four league games (D1, L3) since beating Aston Villa on the opening weekend.

They have failed to score in those four top-flight fixtures, with their goal drought extending to 370 minutes. If they fail to score in a fifth game it will be a new club record in the Premier League.

The Cherries have lost their opening two away league games by an aggregate score of 13-0 - the worst such start since Brighton conceded 14 unanswered goals at the start of their second-tier campaign in 1958-59.

They have attempted a league-low 26 shots this season - at least 23 fewer than any other side.

Bournemouth have allowed 31 shots on target in the top flight this term, a figure exceeded only by opponents Nottingham Forest, who have conceded 39 such attempts.

Dominic Solanke is one short of 50 goals for the Cherries in all competitions.

