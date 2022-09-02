Close menu
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Willy Boly during his time at Wolves
New Forest signing Willy Boly made 89 Premier League appearances for Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could make changes after the 6-0 loss at Manchester City, their heaviest league defeat since 2005.

Willy Boly and Loic Bade, who are among 21 new players signed this summer, await their debuts.

Bournemouth midfielders Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell remain sidelined with respective knee and thigh problems.

Defender Jack Stephens is available after joining on loan from Southampton.

Forest have used 55 different players in all competitions since the start of last season, the most of any side currently in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth won both of last season's meetings in the Championship, including a 1-0 victory in May which sealed automatic promotion ahead of Forest.
  • The Cherries' 2-1 victory at the City Ground in August 2021 is their only win away to Forest in the club's history (D4, L4).

Nottingham Forest

  • Nottingham Forest could suffer back-to-back home league defeats for the first time under Steve Cooper, and for the first time in the top flight since a five-match losing streak at the City Ground in 1999.
  • Forest's defeat at Manchester City saw them concede at least six goals in a league match, something which last occurred in a 6-0 defeat at Ipswich in the second tier in 2005.
  • It was their biggest loss in the top flight since being thrashed 8-1 at home by Manchester United on 6 February 1999.
  • The Reds are winless in 11 Premier League matches versus newly promoted opposition (D8, L3) since beating Middlesbrough in 1995 courtesy of a Stuart Pearce penalty.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth are winless in four league games (D1, L3) since beating Aston Villa on the opening weekend.
  • They have failed to score in those four top-flight fixtures, with their goal drought extending to 370 minutes. If they fail to score in a fifth game it will be a new club record in the Premier League.
  • The Cherries have lost their opening two away league games by an aggregate score of 13-0 - the worst such start since Brighton conceded 14 unanswered goals at the start of their second-tier campaign in 1958-59.
  • They have attempted a league-low 26 shots this season - at least 23 fewer than any other side.
  • Bournemouth have allowed 31 shots on target in the top flight this term, a figure exceeded only by opponents Nottingham Forest, who have conceded 39 such attempts.
  • Dominic Solanke is one short of 50 goals for the Cherries in all competitions.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal5500134915
2Man City54101951413
3Tottenham5320104611
4Brighton531163310
5Man Utd530257-29
6Liverpool522115698
7Leeds52218538
8Fulham52218718
9Southampton521279-27
10Chelsea521268-27
11Brentford513110736
12Newcastle51317616
13Crystal Palace512279-25
14West Ham511326-44
15Nottm Forest5113211-94
16Bournemouth5113216-144
17Everton503246-23
18Wolves503224-23
19Aston Villa510449-53
20Leicester5014611-51
View full Premier League table

