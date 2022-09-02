Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

TEAM NEWS
Tottenham will monitor Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur.
Romero is back in training following a groin issue, while Bentancur is observing concussion protocol after being forced off against Nottingham Forest last weekend.
Fulham's on-loan defender Shane Duffy is back after missing the midweek game against parent club Brighton.
Deadline-day signings Willian, Dan James, Carlos Vinicius and Layvin Kurzawa await their debuts.
Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon remain out with knee problems.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Spurs have taken 34 points out of 39 in their last 13 Premier League encounters with Fulham and have lost only one of those games.
- Fulham have won at Spurs just once in their last 12 attempts and have lost eight of those fixtures.
- The Cottagers have scored only five goals in their last 12 games at Spurs and have not managed more than one goal in any of those matches.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham are currently on an unbeaten streak of 11 matches in the Premier League and have lost only one of their last 16 games in the top flight.
- Spurs have not been kept scoreless in their last 10 Premier League outings, scoring 23 goals in that run.
- Tottenham have won their last four Premier League London derbies at home, two short of their club-best streak of six.
- Son Heung-min has yet to score this season despite 13 attempts on goal.
Fulham
- The win against Brighton in midweek was Marco Silva's 100th Premier League game. He has won 34 and lost 45 of those matches.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic's strike against Brighton was his 100th league goal for the Cottagers.
- Fulham have played 140 games against London teams in the Premier League and have just 26 wins to show for it - the lowest success rate among 10 London teams to have played in the league.
My Tottenham Hotspur line-up
Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
My Fulham line-up
Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!