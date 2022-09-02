Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Tottenham will monitor Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Romero is back in training following a groin issue, while Bentancur is observing concussion protocol after being forced off against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Fulham's on-loan defender Shane Duffy is back after missing the midweek game against parent club Brighton.

Deadline-day signings Willian, Dan James, Carlos Vinicius and Layvin Kurzawa await their debuts.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon remain out with knee problems.

Go straight to all the best Fulham content

Head-to-head

Spurs have taken 34 points out of 39 in their last 13 Premier League encounters with Fulham and have lost only one of those games.

Fulham have won at Spurs just once in their last 12 attempts and have lost eight of those fixtures.