Scunthorpe United v Boreham Wood

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|6
|6
|14
|2
|Wrexham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|7
|7
|13
|3
|Barnet
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|7
|5
|13
|4
|Wealdstone
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|13
|5
|Notts County
|6
|3
|3
|0
|13
|6
|7
|12
|6
|Solihull Moors
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|11
|7
|Boreham Wood
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|11
|8
|Eastleigh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|10
|9
|Bromley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|10
|10
|Maidstone United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|11
|Woking
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|8
|1
|9
|12
|Dag & Red
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|8
|13
|York
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|1
|8
|14
|Southend
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|1
|8
|15
|Oldham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|7
|0
|8
|16
|Dorking
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|7
|17
|Yeovil
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|18
|Maidenhead United
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|19
|Altrincham
|6
|0
|4
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|20
|Torquay
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|21
|Halifax
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|22
|Gateshead
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|23
|Scunthorpe
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|13
|-6
|3
|24
|Aldershot
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|3
