Clyde v Alloa Athletic

ClydeClyde15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|2
|8
|11
|2
|Dunfermline
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|11
|3
|Falkirk
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|9
|5
|Montrose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|8
|6
|Clyde
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|7
|7
|Alloa
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|8
|2
|6
|8
|Queen of Sth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
|9
|Kelty Hearts
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|11
|-10
|1
|10
|Peterhead
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|16
|-12
|1