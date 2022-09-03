Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|15
|2
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|10
|3
|East Fife
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|4
|Stirling
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|5
|Stranraer
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|7
|Albion
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|8
|Forfar
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|9
|Annan Athletic
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|10
|Elgin
|5
|0
|3
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|3