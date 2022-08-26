Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid are the defending Champions League champions after beating Liverpool in last year's final

Celtic will host defending champions Real Madrid when the Champions League gets under way on 6 September.

Uefa has confirmed the fixture list for this season's competition following Thursday's draw.

Chelsea travel to face Dinamo Zagreb earlier that day, in one of two 17:45 BST kick offs, and Manchester City are at Sevilla at 20:00 BST.

Three more British clubs, Liverpool, Rangers and Tottenham, start their campaigns the following day.

Rangers go to Ajax for a 17:45 kick-off on 7 September, while Liverpool are at Napoli at 20:00 with Tottenham kicking off at the same time at home to Marseille.

Premier League and Scottish Premiership runners-up Liverpool and Rangers are both in Group A and their first meeting will be on matchday three at Anfield at 20:00 on 4 October.

The return fixture at Ibrox takes place the following week, at 20:00 on 12 October.

The last group stage games take place on 1 and 2 November.

The final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.

In the Europa League, the opening round of fixtures on 8 September see Arsenal travel to FC Zurich for a 17:45 kick-off while Manchester United play Real Sociedad at home at 20:00.

Hearts face Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle at 17:45 the same day in the Europa Conference League, with West Ham playing FCSB of Romania at home at 20:00.

Champions League fixtures (all times BST)

6 Sep - 17:45 Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

6 Sep - 20:00 Celtic v Real Madrid

6 Sep - 20:00 Sevilla v Manchester City

7 Sep - 17:45 Ajax v Rangers

7 Sep - 20:00 Napoli v Liverpool

7 Sep - 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille

13 Sep - 17:45 Sporting v Tottenham Hotspur

13 Sep - 20:00 Liverpool v Ajax

13 Sep - 20:00 Rangers v Napoli

14 Sep - 17:45 Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic

14 Sep - 20:00 Chelsea v Salzburg

14 Sep - 20:00 Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

4 Oct - 20:00 Liverpool v Rangers FC

4 Oct - 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur

5 Oct - 17:45 RB Leipzig v Celtic

5 Oct - 20:00 Chelsea v AC Milan

5 Oct - 20:00 Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

11 Oct - 17:45 FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

11 Oct - 20:00 AC Milan v Chelsea

11 Oct - 20:00 Celtic v RB Leipzig

12 Oct - 20:00 Rangers v Liverpool

12 Oct - 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt

25 Oct - 17:45 Salzburg v Chelsea

25 Oct - 20:00 Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk

25 Oct - 20:00 Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

26 Oct - 20:00 Napoli v Rangers

26 Oct - 20:00 Ajax v Liverpool

26 Oct - 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting

1 Nov - 20:00 Liverpool v Napoli

1 Nov - 20:00 Rangers v Ajax

1 Nov - 20:00 Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur

2 Nov - 18:45 Real Madrid - Celtic

2 Nov - 20:00 Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb

2 Nov - 20:00 Manchester City v Sevilla

Europa League fixtures

8 Sep - 17:45 FC Zurich v Arsenal

8 Sep - 20:00 Manchester United - Real Sociedad

15 Sep - 17:45 Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United

15 Sep - 20:00 Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven

6 Oct - 17:45 Omonoia v Manchester United

6 Oct - 20:00 Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt

13 Oct - 17:45 Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal

13 Oct - 20:00 Manchester United v Omonoia

27 Oct - 17:45 PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal

27 Oct - 20:00 Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol

3 Nov - 17:45 Real Sociedad v Manchester United

3 Nov - 20:00 Arsenal v FC Zurich

Europa Conference League fixtures

8 Sep - 17:45 Hearts v İstanbul Basaksehir

8 Sep - 20:00 West Ham United v FCSB

15 Sep - 20:00 RFS v Hearts

15 Sep - 20:00 Silkeborg v West Ham United

6 Oct - 17:45 Anderlecht v West Ham United

6 Oct - 20:00 Hearts v Fiorentina

13 Oct - 17:45 Fiorentina v Hearts

13 Oct - 20:00 West Ham United v Anderlecht

27 Oct - 20:00 Hearts v RFS

27 Oct - 20:00 West Ham United v Silkeborg

3 Nov - 15:30 İstanbul Basaksehir v Hearts

3 Nov - 20:00 FCSB v West Ham United