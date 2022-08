Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglour, Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Hearts boss Robbie Neilson now know their group fixtures

Celtic will open their Champions League campaign at home to holders Real Madrid on 6 September, with Rangers' first group match the next day away to Ajax.

Rangers' first home game in Group A will be against Napoli on 13 September before a double header with Liverpool on 4 (away) and 12 (home) October.

Celtic's first away Group F game is with Shakhtar Donetsk on 14 September.

Heart of Midlothian's first Conference League Group A game is at home to Istanbul Basaksehir on 8 September.

And they are away to Latvians RFS seven days later.

Hearts have successive meetings with Fiorentina on 6 (home) and 13 (away) October while Celtic's double header is with Leipzig on 5 (away) and 11 (home) October.

The final two rounds of fixtures for Celtic are Shakhtar at home on 25 October and Real away on 2 November.

Rangers visit Napoli on 26 October and host Ajax on 1 November.

Hearts host RFS on 27 October and complete their group campaign away to Basaksehir on 3 November.

Celtic fixtures

Celtic v Real Madrid (20:00 BST), 6 September

Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic (17:45), 14 September

Leipzig v Celtic (17:45), 5 October

Celtic v Leipzig (20:00), 11 October

Celtic v Shakhtar Donestsk (20:00), 25 October

Real Madrid v Celtic (17:45 GMT), 2 November

Rangers fixtures

Ajax v Rangers (17:45 BST), 7 September

Rangers v Napoli (20:00), 13 September

Liverpool v Rangers (20:00), 4 October

Rangers v Liverpool (20:00), 12 October

Napoli v Rangers (20:00), 26 October

Rangers v Ajax (20:00 GMT), 1 November

Heart of Midlothian fixtures

Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir (17:45 BST), 8 September

RFS v Hearts (20:00), 15 September

Hearts v Fiorentina (20:00), 6 October

Fiorentina v Hearts (17:45), 13 October

Hearts v RFS (20:00), 27 October

Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts (17:30 GMT), 3 November