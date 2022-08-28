Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kyogo, Rangers, Morelos, Dundee United, Ross, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hat-trick scorer Kyogo Furuhashi believes Celtic could have scored more in their 9-0 defeat of Dundee United. (Sun)
Kyogo says Celtic "still have a lot of things to do". (Record)
And Kyogo's first goals target for the season is 20, then "30, and more". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Head coach Jack Ross will not walk away from Dundee United following their struggling start to the season. (Record)
Supporters have asked for the Tangerines to stop using the 'UnitedInPursuit' hastag on social media following Sunday's heavy loss. (Express)
Alfredo Morelos posted a picture of himself after his goal against Borussia Dortmund last season on social media, his regular pointing down celebration a possible indicator he is staying at Rangers. (Sun)
Former Rangers defender Artur Numan urges the Ibrox club to sell Morelos before this week's transfer deadline. (Sun)
And Numan says Morelos needs to "change his ways" after being left out of the recent win over PSV Eindhoven and serving a red-card suspension. (Herald - subscription required)
Numan believes Celtic and Rangers are on a level financial playing field after the latter joined the former in the group stage of this season's Champions League. (Record)
Ross County attacker Jordy Hiwula believes Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Rangers "could have been a lot different" after Ibrox defender James Sands escaped a possible red card for his challenge on the forward. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not think Saints were overly physical, despite having to make substitutions at Tynecastle. (Herald - subscription required)
Heart of Midlothian plan to be "more aggressive" in the transfer market this week after picking up three injuries in Sunday's win over St Johnstone. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Manager Callum Davidson is angered by St Johnstone's "basic mistakes" in their 3-2 Edinburgh loss. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen attacker Vicente Besuijen targets more goals and entertainment after opening his account for the season in Saturday's 5-0 defeat of Livingston (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Forward Christian Doidge is keen to stay at Hibernian, despite limited game time this season. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Keanu Baccus remains intent on pushing for a place in Australia's World Cup squad after scoring St Mirren's winner over Hibernian. (Herald - subscription required)