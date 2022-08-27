Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Sunderland manager Alex Neil will not be in charge for the side's home game with Norwich, the club has said.

The Black Cats boss held talks with Stoke City over their managerial vacancy following the departure of Michael O'Neill on Thursday.

Assistant manager Martin Canning will be in the dugout for the Norwich fixture.

He will be assisted by coaches Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini.

The Black Cats have lost just one of their first five games this season.

They are fifth in the Championship on their return to this division after four seasons in League One.

Neil only moved to Wearside in February, but the Scot guided the Black Cats to promotion in the play-off final in May.