Cliftonville made it three Premiership victories in a row by beating Dungannon Swifts 4-2 at Solitude.

The visitors took the lead but the Reds hit back with Ronan Hale, Chris Gallagher and Chris Curran on target along with a Michael Ruddy own goal.

Two goals in three second-minutes, from Philip Lowry and Daniel Larmour, gave Crusaders a 2-1 away win over Newry City after a Daniel Hughes opener.

Cliftonville and Crusaders sit a point behind leaders Glentoran.

James Knowles got Dungannon off to a great start, dispatching a 19th-minute penalty after Jonny Addis brought down Rhyss Campbell.

The Reds responded before half-time through a Ronan Hale volley and a deflected Gallagher strike from distance which wrong-footed Declan Dunne in the Dungannon goal.

Whatever Dean Shiels said at the break had the desired effect as Joe McCready levelled for the Swifts five minutes into the second half.

However, the hosts were in front again in under 60 seconds as a Ryan Curran's cross was deflected by Ruddy into his own goal.

The home bench was irate as Ronan Hale seemed to be fouled in the Dungannon penalty area, only for referee Ian McNabb to wave away penalty appeals.

There was still time for Cliftonville to add a fourth and seal the points for last season's runners-up when substitute Chris Curran twisted and turned his way past John Scott before coolly slotting low past Dunne.

It leaves Dungannon with just one win in the last 10 league meetings with Cliftonville with the Reds winning eight.

Quickfire strikes give Crues win

Crusaders moved into third place with this narrow win at the Showgrounds and it required a second-half fightback to see off Newry,

Hughes fired the home side ahead on 21 minutes from a tight angle - the goal coming after brilliant build up play on the edge of the area from John McGovern.

Crusaders drew level on 61 minutes as experienced midfielder Lowry poked home at the back post from a Ross Clarke corner.

The Crues were in front three minutes later when Larmour fired hard and low into the right corner to complete the comeback.

The win means Crusaders have won three games from four and they recorded their first away win.

As for Newry, they are still searching for their first points of the season. Darren Mullen's men won't have to wait long to make a fourth attempt at getting off the mark as they travel to Mourneview Park on Tuesday to play Glenavon.