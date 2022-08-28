Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Mitchell and McGuckin on target as Carrick stun Linfield

Carrick Rangers piled more misery on Linfield with a shock 2-1 win over the Premiership champions at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were aiming to bounce back from their heartbreaking Europa Conference League play-off defeat by RFS on Thursday.

But they fell behind in the first half to a superb Andy Mitchell strike.

Ethan Devine equalised with a classy finish into the bottom corner before Emmett McGuckin blasted in the winner.

David Healy made a host of changes from the Blues side that agonisingly lost to Latvian side RFS on penalties on Thursday night with Michael Newberry, Jimmy Callacher, Cameron Palmer, Joel Cooper, Ethan Devine and Eetu Vertainen among those drafted in and Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke, Chris Shields, Daniel Finlayson, Kyle McClean, Stephen Fallon and Robbie McDaid dropping out.

But Carrick were first to threaten when a mix-up in the Linfield defence led to McGuckin's cross finding Curtis Allen, who blazed his effort over with just Chris Johns to beat.

Linfield were soon to also squander a golden chance - Kirk Millar sent in a a tantalising cross which found Devine, but his header failed to find the target.

Mitchell put Carrick in front on 13 minutes, letting fly from 30-yards and seeing his stunning effort nestle in the back of the net.

The former Linfield man left Johns with no chance, after a slight deflection took the ball into the top left corner.

Devine missed out with another headed opportunity, his effort going wide from Palmer's inviting cross.

At the other end Linfield had Johns to thank as he got down to his left hand side to save an Allen shot.

Linfield's frustration was obvious, as referee Tony Clarke cautioned both Sam Roscoe and Vertainen, but didn't book Carrick's David Cushley after a vigorous challenge.

Into the second half and the champions drew level after 52 minutes thanks to that man Devine, who controlled a high ball before arrowing across goal and into the net.

But the hosts refused to capitulate and McGuckin struck the winner on 63 minutes with the big striker rifling high beyond Johns and into the roof of the net from close range.

Despite five substitutions, the Blues couldn't break down a resolute Carrick defence in the closing stages.

Ethan Devine netted a Linfield equaliser after the resumption but Carrick were soon ahead once more as Emmett McGuckin hit their second goal

They did come very close when substitute McDaid rattled the Rangers crossbar from eight yards when he should have scored.

Carrick held on for a second win of the campaign while Linfield, who were under par after Thursday night's European drama, dropped their first points of the campaign.