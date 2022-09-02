Chelsea v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea signing Wesley Fofana has agreed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea could hand £70m signing Wesley Fofana his debut but deadline-day capture Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt because of a broken jaw.

Reece James may feature after illness kept him out of the 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is nursing a hamstring injury, while Conor Gallagher returns from suspension.

West Ham's record signing Lucas Paqueta could make his full debut after a substitute appearance in midweek.

David Moyes will be without Ben Johnson, who has a hamstring problem. The Hammers manager faces a late decision on Aaron Cresswell, who has a groin issue, and Gianluca Scamacca, who is taking anti-biotics for a virus.

Only Moyes himself has contested more Premier League away fixtures versus an opponent without a single victory (he is winless in 18 top-flight matches away to Arsenal)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just one of the last 16 home meetings, a 1-0 defeat in November 2019.

West Ham have won three of the last six games against Chelsea, as many as they had in the previous 26.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won only six of their last 16 Premier League home games, having won six of their previous eight. In this run they have dropped 13 points from leading positions, as many as they had in the preceding 44 home league fixtures.

Only in the 2015-16 campaign have Chelsea lost as many as three of their first six top-flight matches.

Raheem Sterling has 14 goal contributions (eight goals and six assists) against West Ham, more than he has against any other opponent. He has scored three goals in his last two matches versus the club.

Those goals have come at four different Premier League venues (Anfield, Upton Park, Etihad Stadium and the London Stadium) so Sterling can become the fourth player to score against the Hammers at least five different grounds in the competition, emulating Andrew Cole, Gary Speed and James Beattie.

Thomas Tuchel has won 69% of his Premier League London derby matches (11 of 16) - only Maurizio Sarri has a higher win rate (70%).

However, three of Tuchel's four defeats in these derbies have come at Stamford Bridge, with only Glenn Hoddle and Claudio Ranieri (four defeats each) losing more at home .

West Ham United

Only in 1994-95 have West Ham netted fewer than two goals in their opening five games of a Premier League season.

The Hammers have converted just 3.4% of their efforts at goal so far in the league (two of 59).

This is their first Premier League game on a Saturday since March 5 - they have have played 14 times on a Sunday and once on a Wednesday since then.

Tomas Soucek needs one goal to become the third Czech player to score 20 Premier League goals, after Patrik Berger (38) and Milan Baros (28). Only Michail Antonio (29) and Jarrod Bowen (21) have more league goals for West Ham since his debut in February 2020.

Jarrod Bowen is one short of 100 Premier League appearances. He has failed to score or assist this season.

Chelsea

West Ham United

