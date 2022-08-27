Close menu

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Record-equalling Reds 'could have scored 14'

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments44

Liverpool celebrate
Liverpool have not suffered consecutive league defeats since March 2021

Liverpool had some harsh words thrown their way after the defeat at Manchester United on Monday.

Former vice-captain Jamie Carragher called it "embarrassing" as they started the Premier League season in sluggish manner with two draws and the loss at Old Trafford.

It came just a couple of months on from last season's exploits, when they came agonisingly close to football immortality, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup but then finishing runners-up in the Premier League by a point and losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has set high standards during his time at Anfield and his side failed to meet them so far this term, but Bournemouth's arrival on Merseyside gave the Reds a chance to remind their rivals of their credentials.

Liverpool's performance was an impressive display of relentless, attacking football that led to the home side winning 9-0, equalling the biggest victory in Premier League history - with fans left chanting for 10.

Asked by BBC Sport how the result ranked personally, Klopp pointed to the performance of his team.

"9-0 is a strange result, it will not happen often and it will probably never happen again," said the German.

"It just feels a very important result, it is not that we worked less in the last eight weeks, we were all in a really good mood, liked what we saw most of the time but you don't get it on the ground.

"You have to turn a few other screws and that is our job and when it turns out like today it is fantastic. Everybody should celebrate today, go out and have a nice weekend."

'A perfect football afternoon for us'

It was really not cool to play against us - Klopp

There was optimism around Liverpool when, inspired by new signing Darwin Nunez, they defeated champions Manchester City in the Community Shield, but the Reds lacked their usual spark in draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

They were outrun by Erik ten Hag's United at the start of the week and there were suggestions Klopp's side might be suffering a hangover from last season's ultimate disappointments.

The loss at Old Trafford was their first in the league of 2022 and they responded on Saturday by taking apart newly promoted Bournemouth with a ruthless showing in front of their own supporters.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott set them on the way with goals in the opening five minutes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's thunderbolt, Roberto Firmino's close-range finish and Virgil van Dijk's header made it 5-0 at the break.

The hosts scored four more times in the second half courtesy of Chris Mepham's own goal, Fabio Carvalho's first for the club and then Diaz and Firmino both adding to their tallies.

"We had to prove a point for us," said Klopp. "I loved the start so much, we didn't hold anything back, full flying and putting them under pressure. You get the early goal, the second - two wonderful goals - and we kept going with the same purpose.

"It was important we kept going, it is early in the season, and if you let them score one you have a bitter taste in a wonderful afternoon. At 6-0 we could bring on the kids, and it was a perfect football afternoon for us.

"We all know we needed something like that. We had bigger chances in other games and did not use them."

England defender Alexander-Arnold said: "We had a point to prove after three disappointing games but the main thing was to come out and win and we did it in fantastic fashion."

Teenager Elliott, who scored his first Premier League goal with a sublime curling effort, said: "It is a massive relief for us and our fans to put in a performance and show people who doubted us. We're buzzing."

'It could have been 12, 13, 14'

Roberto Firmino
Before the Bournemouth game, Roberto Firmino had not scored in 20 previous league games at Anfield

Before the game, a 9-0 result had only been achieved three times in the Premier League era - twice by Manchester United against Ipswich and Southampton, as well as Leicester thrashing the Saints.

Brazil forward Firmino reminded people of his ability as he ended a barren run of 20 games without scoring in the league for Liverpool.

With two goals and three assists, the 30-year-old had a hand in five goals, becoming just the third Reds player after Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez to achieve the feat.

"Firmino has not got the best stats in terms of goalscoring, but players love playing alongside him because he is such a great team player," ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "People thought he was on the way out with Darwin Nunez coming in, but what a great answer.

"You sometimes take the brilliance for granted, it was sheer torture for Bournemouth. Carvalho would walk into any position in the forward line and look at home. He is that good.

"Nine goals and it could have been 12, 13 14, that is not an exaggeration. Everything went perfectly and Bournemouth will hope they never have another day like this."

Toughest and painful day - Parker

'We need new players for sure' - Parker 'shell shocked' after 9-0 defeat

Bournemouth enjoyed a victory against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the campaign but fell apart against Liverpool.

After four games, the Cherries have conceded the most goals (16) in the top-flight so far, while the result was the joint-heaviest defeat in their entire league history.

In their previous two games, Bournemouth were beaten 4-0 by champions Manchester City and 3-0 at home against Arsenal.

Their downcast manager Scott Parker said afterwards: "This is the toughest and most painful day I have experienced for sure. The touchline today was painful and I could sense it was for the players too. They need some help and in some moments the levels were too great.

"It was a really humbling experience, shell-shocking. The levels we are playing against and the quality they have is far greater than what we have at our disposal at this moment in time. I feel sorry for the fans and for the players.

"Tonight will be a long, sleepless night reflecting and a difficult one to process. We are learning really harsh lessons which at times are unfair.

"We don't just talk about Liverpool or the two previous fixtures, this division is ruthless. It can leave some scars, the experiences they are facing. Painful, absolutely painful and Liverpool were ruthless."

Asked if this will be the lowest point in their season, manager Parker said: "At this moment in time, where we currently are, I can see some more to be honest with you."

Biggest wins in Premier League history
ResultDate
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 27 August 2022
Manchester United 9-0 Southampton2 February 2021
Southampton 0-9 Leicester City25 October 2019
Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town 4 March 1995
Manchester City 8-0 Watford 21 September 2019
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland 18 October 2014
Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa 23 December 2021
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic 9 May 2010
Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic 22 November 2009
Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday19 September 1999
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by The End Is Nigh, today at 19:53

    Liverpool will have to be sensational to win the title now with 3 games already not won but 9-0 shows they may be capable of pulling it off.

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 19:42

    When will the PL and or the FA get a grip of this situation in the un fair PL
    It's the same old franchises every year even Sky pundits can predict what will happen in the PL each season
    It's not the most exciting league it's boring and predictable
    We need salary caps & spend limits also limited squad sizes & loans restrictions including no loans to & from PL franchises
    Till then greed will win

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Salary caps. What do you think this is, American Football. Next you are going to say scrap relegation and that we should have a draft system where the worst team has first choice on signing one of the best players in the world ahead of Man City

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 19:42

    Scott parker paid for klopps teeth few years back
    Back scratched

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 19:41

    This petty, tiresome, sponsorship grovelling pretence that the premier league is somehow not the English league division one anymore is pathetic.
    It is as embarrassing as Real's first 5 'european cup' victories

  • Comment posted by ManCityJokersInEurope, today at 19:40

    Man city should win the Champions League with all the money pep has spent but are they going to?

    Helllll nooooooooo especially not next season when Hahaland signs for RM

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 19:49

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Who's the joker?

  • Comment posted by azza, today at 19:40

    Think it should be investigated clearly match fixing going on

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 19:44

      midnightrun replied:
      No, Bournemouth are just sheeiit.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 19:39

    The 9 does paper over the cracks
    Lumbering in 8th below manure
    7 points off top
    Concentrate on the league cup YNWA

    • Reply posted by Pass the Bucket, today at 19:44

      Pass the Bucket replied:
      Freak result against a League 2 side at best.

      Little chance of Liverpool adding that elusive second title to their ‘honours’.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 19:38

    Could’ve should’ve….. didn’t

  • Comment posted by jimbo45, today at 19:37

    Im a Liverpool fan, but felt sorry for Bournemouth, they'll never get over this..

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 19:36

    Lose to a billion $ relegation side one day and beat a promising side led by a young manager 9-0. Where is the consistency?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:36

    We should have scored more. We should annihilated them. We should have crucified them

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 19:49

      thelantern1212 replied:
      We?

  • Comment posted by Reyna terra, today at 19:36

    Waiting for its only Bournemouth comments

    • Reply posted by Pass the Bucket, today at 19:42

      Pass the Bucket replied:
      It’s only Bournemouth.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:35

    Articles like this are just plain disrespectful. It could have been 15.

  • Comment posted by who cares, today at 19:35

    Could of been 14, well it could of been 10 or 12, whatever sport articles on BBC just ridiculous.

    BBC really dumbing down.

  • Comment posted by d7r7w7, today at 19:35

    Just another game. Shame this Liverpool didn't show against United but Klopp has got his wish. We are the team you dont want to play again.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 19:43

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Given how Haaland has taken to the Prem like a duck to water already, I'd say that City are the side nobody wants to play. The problem most teams have is that even with their shoddy defending at times, their potency in attack is devastating.

      I'm absolutely dreading the Manchester derbies this season, even if we outplayed Liverpool. We stumbled over the line today, no doubt, but finally won away!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:35

    Yep Liverpool have won the day 😊🥳🚩🚩

  • Comment posted by Andinsecondplace, today at 19:34

    A second HYS needed?

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:35

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by Povemyster, today at 19:34

    it was Bournemouth fault that we didnt score more...

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 19:29

    Could have scored 14?
    Could have won 2 prem titles?
    See anything ya like?

    • Reply posted by anders, today at 19:33

      anders replied:
      Did football begin when the premier league started remind me

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport