Centre-half Connolly has been a fixture in Bristol Rovers' defensive line since joining on loan last January

Bristol Rovers defender James Connolly is set to be out for a "long period" with a stress fracture in his back.

The 20-year-old joined Rovers this summer from Cardiff City, having spent part of last season on loan at the club as they won promotion to League One.

The centre-half started Rovers' first five matches of the new campaign.

"He's got a bit of a stress fracture in the bottom of his back so we've got medical scans to do," manager Joey Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's going to miss a long period, it's going to be at least a month, if not a couple of months.

"He's a young player, developing, it looks like something that's been niggling away certainly in the last few weeks. When it's in that part of your body you have to take all of the precautions that you can."