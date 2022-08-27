Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma0

Juventus v Roma

European Football

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 6Danilo
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5LocatelliBooked at 6mins
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 20Miretti
  • 17Kostic
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 8McKennie
  • 13Rovella
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Zakaria
  • 30Soulé
  • 36Perin

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 4CristanteBooked at 41mins
  • 8Matic
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 21Dybala
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Viña
  • 19Çelik
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 65Tripi
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

  4. Post update

    Fabio Miretti (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Bryan Cristante (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  11. Post update

    Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Roma).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Filip Kostic (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32104047
2Lazio32105237
3Torino32103127
4Napoli22009276
5Inter Milan32016426
6Roma32012116
7AC Milan21105324
8Atalanta21103124
9Fiorentina21103214
10Udinese311145-14
11Sassuolo210113-23
12Spezia210113-23
13Bologna201123-11
14Empoli201101-11
15Salernitana201101-11
16Sampdoria201102-21
17Hellas Verona201136-31
18Lecce200213-20
19Cremonese300325-30
20Monza300328-60
View full Italian Serie A table

