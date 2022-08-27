Juventus v Roma

First Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 6Danilo
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25Rabiot
- 5LocatelliBooked at 6mins
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 20Miretti
- 17Kostic
- 9Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 8McKennie
- 13Rovella
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 28Zakaria
- 30Soulé
- 36Perin
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 4CristanteBooked at 41mins
- 8Matic
- 37Spinazzola
- 21Dybala
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 14Shomurodov
- 17Viña
- 19Çelik
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 65Tripi
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Fabio Miretti (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Bryan Cristante (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Roma).
Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).
Foul by Filip Kostic (Juventus).
Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.