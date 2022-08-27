Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 18Sabitzer
- 11Coman
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 17Mané
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 7Gnabry
- 20Sarr
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 29Scally
- 3Itakura
- 30Elvedi
- 20Netz
- 6Kramer
- 17Koné
- 23Hofmann
- 32Neuhaus
- 14PleaBooked at 37mins
- 10Thuram
Substitutes
- 5Friedrich
- 7Herrmann
- 11Wolf
- 13Stindl
- 15Beyer
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 27Reitz
- 38Borges Sanches
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ko Itakura.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Joe Scally.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).