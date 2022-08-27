Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 11Coman
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 17Mané

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 7Gnabry
  • 20Sarr
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 29Scally
  • 3Itakura
  • 30Elvedi
  • 20Netz
  • 6Kramer
  • 17Koné
  • 23Hofmann
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 14PleaBooked at 37mins
  • 10Thuram

Substitutes

  • 5Friedrich
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Wolf
  • 13Stindl
  • 15Beyer
  • 21Sippel
  • 24Jantschke
  • 27Reitz
  • 38Borges Sanches
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home10
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  3. Post update

    Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

  6. Booking

    Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  9. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  11. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach.

  12. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  13. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ko Itakura.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Joe Scally.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  19. Post update

    Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

Top Stories