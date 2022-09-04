Reading v Stoke City

Foul by Liam Delap (Stoke City).
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 3Holmes
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 6mins
- 5McIntyre
- 17Yiadom
- 10Ince
- 8Hendrick
- 19Fornah
- 23Hoilett
- 7Long
- 9Lucas João
Substitutes
- 12Baba
- 16Tetek
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 21Bouzanis
- 30Abrefa
- 35Ehibhationham
- 36Craig
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 4Flint
- 3Fox
- 9Brown
- 18Smallbone
- 8Baker
- 7Clucas
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 17Delap
- 10Campbell
Substitutes
- 1Bursik
- 6Jagielka
- 15Thompson
- 25Powell
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 32Taylor
- 39Sparrow
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Thomas Holmes (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Brown.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Sam Hutchinson (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).
Post update
Offside, Reading. Tyrese Fornah tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 1, Stoke City 0. Lucas João (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lumley.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.