Championship
ReadingReading1StokeStoke City0

Reading v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 6mins
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 10Ince
  • 8Hendrick
  • 19Fornah
  • 23Hoilett
  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 12Baba
  • 16Tetek
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 30Abrefa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 36Craig

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 4Flint
  • 3Fox
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 8Baker
  • 7Clucas
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 17Delap
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 6Jagielka
  • 15Thompson
  • 25Powell
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 32Taylor
  • 39Sparrow
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Liam Delap (Stoke City).

  2. Post update

    Thomas Holmes (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Sam Hutchinson (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Tyrese Fornah tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 1, Stoke City 0. Lucas João (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lumley.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich8512126616
2Reading8503810-215
3Sheff Utd7421145914
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham724196310
13Millwall8314911-210
14Wigan724179-210
15West Brom8161121029
16Luton823378-19
17Swansea8233711-49
18Blackpool7223810-28
19Stoke8224710-38
20Birmingham822458-38
21Cardiff822448-48
22Middlesbrough71331012-26
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

