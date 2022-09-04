Huddersfield Town v Blackpool

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|6
|6
|16
|2
|Reading
|8
|5
|0
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|15
|3
|Sheff Utd
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|5
|9
|14
|4
|Bristol City
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|11
|5
|14
|5
|Burnley
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14
|8
|6
|13
|6
|Watford
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|7
|2
|13
|7
|Blackburn
|8
|4
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|12
|8
|Sunderland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|9
|QPR
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|11
|1
|11
|10
|Preston
|8
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|11
|Hull
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|12
|Rotherham
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|13
|Millwall
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|14
|Wigan
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|10
|15
|West Brom
|8
|1
|6
|1
|12
|10
|2
|9
|16
|Luton
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|17
|Swansea
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|9
|18
|Blackpool
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|19
|Stoke
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|20
|Birmingham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|21
|Cardiff
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|8
|22
|Middlesbrough
|7
|1
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|6
|23
|Huddersfield
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|24
|Coventry
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|1
Piecing together the disastrous findings behind the headlines
Rosa Ellis uncovers the double life of physicist-turned-spy Klaus Fuchs
Ora Washington fought to make her name in racially segregated America