Championship
HullHull City15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: The MKM Stadium

Hull City v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich8512126616
2Reading8503810-215
3Sheff Utd7421145914
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham724196310
13Millwall8314911-210
14Wigan724179-210
15West Brom8161121029
16Luton823378-19
17Swansea8233711-49
18Blackpool7223810-28
19Stoke8224710-38
20Birmingham822458-38
21Cardiff822448-48
22Middlesbrough71331012-26
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

