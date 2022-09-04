Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone0WokingWoking0

Wealdstone v Woking

Wealdstone v Woking

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 5Elerewe
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 28Habergham
  • 11Sesay
  • 4Charles
  • 8Ferguson
  • 10Browne
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 22Kretzschmar

Substitutes

  • 9Olomola
  • 18Dyer
  • 19Napa
  • 21Mongoy
  • 23Mundle-Smith

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 3Casey
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 10Amond
  • 8Daly
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 9Grego-Cox
  • 12Moss
  • 17Kellerman
  • 23Anderson
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 1Wady
  • 5McNerney
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742174314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking731398110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

